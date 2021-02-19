The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the schedule for Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Final exams (under both old and new scheme) on its official website icai.org.

According to the ICAI schedule, the intermediate exams will begin on May 22 and the final exam will commence from May 21.

The intermediate course exam under the old scheme for group I is scheduled to be held on May 22, 24, 27, and 29, 2021, group II will be conducted on May 31, June 2, 4. The intermediate course exam, under the new scheme, will be conducted on May 22, 24, 27, and 29, 2021, while group-II is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, June 2, 4, and 6.

The Final course exam, under the old scheme, will be held on May 21, 23, 25, and 28 for the group- I and group II is scheduled to be conducted on May 30, June 1, 3, and 5. The final course exam under the new scheme, the exam is scheduled to be held on May 21, 23, 25, 28 for group-1 and group-II on May 30, June 1, 3, and 5.

Here is the ICAI CA May 2021 schedule.

Online application process

ICAI will begin accepting online applications for admission to Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate & Final Exams from March 31 to April 13 at icaiexam.icai.org. The late fee for online submission of the examination application form after the scheduled last date would be Rs 600.

Candidates of Intermediate and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers, however, the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of post-qualification course–Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).