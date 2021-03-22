The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA foundation final results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website icai.org.

The ICAI CA foundation examinations were conducted in January this year.

Candidates can access the same on the official following websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Here’s direct link to ICAI CA foundation final result.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation result:

Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Click on the result link for the relevant exam Enter your 6-digit roll number/registration number to check your results Download result and take a printout.

ICAI conducts the CA examination twice in a year, once in May and then in November. In the year 2020, the May examination was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The May 2020 exam was then merged with the November 2020 examination with a carryover of all the benefits available to the students.