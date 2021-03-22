The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card/admission letter for the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-II recruitment examination 2021 on its official website. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Only candidates who cleared the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I exam held on March 6 will head to the phase 2 exam. The Phase-II examination is scheduled to be held on April 1 for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General and on March 31 for Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and DSIM. The admit cards will be available for download on the portal till the date of the exam.

Steps to download RBI Grade B Phase-II exam admit card:

Visit RBI website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on ‘Call letters’ tab under ‘Current Vacancies’ section Select the admission letter link for the relevant post Enter registration/roll number and date of birth to access admit card Download admit card and take a printout.

Here are direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase-II admit card:

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and DSIM

Candidates are advised to read the Information Handout for the two exams issued by RBI — i) Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and DSIM; ii) Officers in Gr B (DR)- General.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 322 vacancies at RBI of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.