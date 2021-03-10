Today, March 10, is the last day to apply online for various Non-CSG posts at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at opportunities.rbi.org.in till 6.00 PM today.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 29 vacancies. Out of these, 11 vacancies are for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, 1 for Manager (Tech - Civil) in Grade ‘B’, 12 for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’, and 5 for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’, read the notification.

Details on eligibility criteria for individual posts can be accessed from the recruitment notification available on the RBI portal or at the direct link here.

An application fee of Rs 600 is applicable

Selection process

Selection will be done through the online and offline examinations, and an interview. The examinations will consist of two Papers. Paper-I will consist of both objective and descriptive type questions. Paper two will consist only of descriptive-type questions.

The number of candidates to be called for the interview will be decided by the Board based on the marks scored in the examination. The final selection will be on the basis of the performance in the examination (Paper I and II) and interview taken together.

Steps to apply for RBI Non-CSG posts:

Visit the website at opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on, “Recruitment for the post of Non-CSG - PY 2020”, under the Vacancies section Click on the hyperlink “ONLINE application” Register and apply for the Non-CSG posts Submit application and print a copy

Here’s the direct link to apply for Non-CSG posts.