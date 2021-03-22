The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has rescheduled the dates for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admission of students to Class VI for the session 2021-22. The JNVST 2021 for Class 6 was earlier set to be held on April 10.

As per the revised timetable, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will conduct the test on May 16 (Sunday) for all States and UTs other than Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland. For those three northeastern states, JNVST 2021 will be held on June 19. NVS has cited “administrative reasons” for the postponement of the exam.

The application process for the entrance exam was conducted in November-December last year.

Here’s direct link to JNVST 2021 for Class 6 revised schedule.

JNVST exam

The JNVST exam is conducted in multiple languages. The list of languages that a candidate can appear on depends on the local language of the state. Full information regarding the same can be accessed on the notification.

The exam will of 2-hour duration and test candidates on Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language and will consist of 80 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be an OMR based with multiple choice type questions.

Here is the direct link to access the JNVST 2021 Class 6 admission brochure.