The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2018 interview call letter/admit card on its official website. The second phase of the RPSC State and Subordinate Services 2018 interview is scheduled to be conducted from March 31 to May 7.

Eligible candidates who have cleared the RPSC Main exam can download their call letter from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates are required to bring their original documents to the interview venue.

Here’s direct link to download RPSC Subordinate Services interview call letter.

Steps to download RPSC interview call letter:

Visit RPSC website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link ‘Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2018’ under ‘News and Events’ Enter Roll Number and date of birth to access call letter Download call letter and take printout.

The RPSC conducted the Rajasthan 2018 Mains exams on June 25, 2019, and June 26, 2019. The first phase interview is currently underway with a total of 300 candidates.