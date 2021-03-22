The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 board exam results for the Leh division. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 examination can check their results on the official website jkbose.ac.in by using the roll number.

Earlier, the Board had released the Class 12 board examination result for the Kashmir division.

The JKBOSE Class 12 results will mention details including enrollment numbers of students, their roll numbers, name, father’s name, name of the study centre, dates of birth of the students, details of subject-wise theory and practical marks and total marks obtained by the candidates and their qualifying status.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 12 board exam result:

Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in Click on the ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part Two ( Class 12th )” Enter roll number to access result Download and take printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

The result of Class 10 exams for the Jammu division- winter zone was declared on February 20. The result of the summer zone was released on June 28, 2020. Total five students topped in Science stream after scoring 98.6 percent marks, reports NDTV.