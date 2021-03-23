Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced that it will conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 on May 23 (Sunday). The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Behrampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, according to the timetable posted on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 will be held in two shifts: Paper 1 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper 2 from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will consist of objective-type questions with multiple choice answers worth 100 marks for both General Studies papers. OPSC has asked aspirants to visit its website for regular updates.

Admit cards for the preliminary exam will be issued by the Commission in due course on its portal.

OPSC has notified 392 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The notification can be downloaded from the OPSC website through the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage. The registration process was conducted in January and February.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam, a Main exam and a Personality Test/Interview round.