Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Enforcement and Excise Soldier written examination result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their results from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the written examination for Enforcement and Excise Soldier on January 10, 2021.

The candidates who have been declared qualified can appear for the interview round. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on April 5 and 6 April for Enforcement Soldier Posts and on April 15 for Excise Constable Posts from 9.30 AM.

Candidates are required to bring their documents and 4 passport size photographs during the interview.

Steps to download the result:

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.