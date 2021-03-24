Osmania University has announced the results of the semester exam of undergraduate courses held in January-February 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the university website osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University has declared the result of the second and fourth semesters of B.Com, B.Sc., B.A. and B.B.A. Moreover, the revaluation results of BCA, BCTCA and BHMCT held in December 2020 have also been announced.

To check the result, candidates have to use their 12-digit roll number to sign in.

Here’s direct link to Osmania University UG Semester result.

Steps to check Osmania University UG semester result: