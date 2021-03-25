The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the provisional answer key of the NTSE Stage-II Exam 2019-20. The National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam was held on February 14. The exam comprised of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks.

Candidates who appeared for the NTSE Stage-II exam can download the answer key from the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Objections to the answer key of MAT and SAT can be raised through the NCERT portal till April 7 (5.30 PM).

“Under no circumstances the queries will be admitted after the stipulated time. Candidates comments/queries/ observation will be placed before the duly constituted committee for freezing of keys before result processing,” NCERT said in its notice. The link to raise objection is added in the notice PDF.

Here’s NCERT notice on NTSE Stage-II 2020 answer key release.

Steps to download NTSE Stage-II 2020 answer keys:

Visit NCERT website ncert.nic.in Go to the ‘NTSE’ tab on the homepage Click on the link answer key tab for MAT, SAT Download answer keys and take a printout.



Direct links to answer keys:

About NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.