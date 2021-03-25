Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has extended the deadline to register and submit online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on uphesconline.org till April 12. Earlier, the registration deadline was March 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects. The examination is scheduled to begin on May 26.

Important Dates:

Last date to register for the vacancies: April 12

Last date to pay the application fee: April 12

Last date to submit the application form: April 13

Age limit

The upper age limit for the post is 62.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 2,000 is applicable. SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 1,000.

Selection procedure

The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission.

