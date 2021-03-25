UPHESC Asst Professor recruitment 2021 application deadline extended for 2000 posts till April 12
The UPHESC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects.
Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has extended the deadline to register and submit online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on uphesconline.org till April 12. Earlier, the registration deadline was March 26.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects. The examination is scheduled to begin on May 26.
Here’s the direct link to UPHESC Asst Professor recruitment 2021 notification.
Here’s UPHESC deadline extension notice.
Important Dates:
- Last date to register for the vacancies: April 12
- Last date to pay the application fee: April 12
- Last date to submit the application form: April 13
Age limit
The upper age limit for the post is 62.
Application fee
An application fee of Rs 2,000 is applicable. SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 1,000.
Selection procedure
The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission.
Here’s direct link to apply for UPHESC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021.
Steps to apply for UPHESC Asst Professor recruitment 2021:
- Visit UPHESC website uphesc2021.co.in
- Register using personal and contact details
- Fill the application form, upload documents
- Pay fees and submit application
- Download copy fo application form and take printout.