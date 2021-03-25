The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 or intermediate examination 2021 result link was made available on the official website onlinebseb.in today. However, it was removed later. The Board has not made any announcement for the result yet.

The Bihar board intermediate examination was held from February 1 to 13 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and 1.45 PM to 5.00 PM at 1,443 centres across the state.

Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board examination (Class 12) will be able to check their results on the official website of the board at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once the result is uploaded.

Here’s the direct link to the BSEB Class 12 board exam result.

The evaluation process for the BSEB Inter Answer Papers was conducted between March 5 to March 19, 2021. Earlier, it was speculated that the BSEB 12th Results 2021 will be declared by the end of March 2021, reports ToI.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the BSEB’s official website Click on the “Results” tab Click on “Class 12 results” Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result for future reference

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.