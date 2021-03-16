The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Delhi Police Constable 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the SSC Delhi Police Constable CBT examination, 2020 can check their results/scores on the SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable CBT exam was conducted from November 27 to December 14, 2020. A total of 67,740 candidates have cleared the exam. The merit list for male and female candidates contains the name, category and roll number of successful candidates.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (i.e. delhipolice.nic.in) regarding issue of admit cards for the PE&MT, SSC said in its result note.

SSC will upload the final answer key and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on its website on March 25 and it will be available till April 15. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies, of which, 1,944 vacancies are for female constables and 3,902 are for male candidates.

