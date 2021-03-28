The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheet of this year’s Class 10 and 12 board exams. The Class 10 or Secondary exam will commence on April 22 and end on May 12. The Class 12 or Senior Secondary exam will begin on April 20 and end on May 17.

Students can download the Haryana board exam timetable from BSEH website bseh.org.in. The date sheet has been released for academic, open school, compartment, additional, improvement examinations.

The Board exam will be conducted in a single-shift – 12.30 PM to 3.00 PM.

Here’s direct link to BSEH Class 10, 12 timetables (Academic/ Open).

﻿Here’s direct link to BSEH Class 10 timetable (Compartment/ Additional/ Improvement).