Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam schedule of various upcoming exams/screening tests. The eight exams listed in the schedule will be conducted in the month of May and July.

Importantly, the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) Preliminary Exam-2020 will be held on July 25 while the HP Forest Service Main Exam-2019 will be held from May 3 to 7.

“The e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates are being uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMSes/ email(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications,” HPPSC said in its notice.

Here’s HPPSC 2021 exam schedule.

HPPSC 2021 exam schedule

Exam Date Written/CBT/Screening Test
HPFS – (ACF) – Main Exam - 2019 May 3-7 Written Exam
Lecturer (Mechanical Engineering) May 20 Computer Based Test 
Lecturer (Electrical Engineering May 21 Computer Based Test 
Lecturer (Civil Engineering May 22 Computer Based Test 
Workshop Superintendent May 23 Computer Based Test 
Lecturer (Automobile Engineering) May 24 Computer Based Test 
Range Forest Officer – 2021 May 30 Screening Test – Offline Examination
HPAS (Prlm. Exam) – 2020  July 25 Preliminary Test – Offline Exam