Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam schedule of various upcoming exams/screening tests. The eight exams listed in the schedule will be conducted in the month of May and July.

Importantly, the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) Preliminary Exam-2020 will be held on July 25 while the HP Forest Service Main Exam-2019 will be held from May 3 to 7.

“The e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates are being uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMSes/ email(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications,” HPPSC said in its notice.

Here’s HPPSC 2021 exam schedule.