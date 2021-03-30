Dibrugarh University has released the exam schedule of semester exams due in April for various undergraduate courses. Students can download the exam timetable from the University website dibru.ac.in.

BA/BCom/BBA LLB

The second semester exams will commence on April 26 and end on May 19. The fourth, sixth and eighth semester exams will begin on April 23, 20, 19 respectively and end on May 18, 20 and 15.

Here’s Dibrugarh University April 2021 BA/BCom/BBA LLB exam schedule.

BTech

The semester one regular exam for BTech will be held on April 19, 22, 24 and 26 while the third semester exams will be between April 10 and 25. These exams will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

On the other hand, BTech 5th and 7th semester exams will commence on April 10 and continue till April 29 and 24 respectively. Thes exams will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Here’s Dibrugarh University April 2021 BTech exam schedule.