The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Punjab Civil Service Main Examination 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for the same on the PPSC official website at ppsc.gov.in.

The admit card will be made available to the candidates for download on the PPSC portal from March 26.

Earlier, PPSC had released the Punjab Civil Service Prelims Exam result. Approximately, 957 candidates were declared qualified to appear for the Mains exam scheduled to be held from April 1 to 8.

Steps to register for Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on, “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR PUNJAB STATE CIVIL SERVICES COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION-2020 MAINS EXAMINATION” under the Announcements section Click on “Apply Online” Enter your PCS Preliminary Registration Number, Password and security pin, and submit Fill the application form and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020.

Once the registration is successful, an automated SMS will be sent to the mobile number fed by the candidate in his/her Online Application Form instantly, read the guidelines released by PPSC.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 75 vacancies for the following posts — Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails).