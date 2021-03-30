The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment to various Non-CSG posts on its official website. Registered candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 10, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 29 vacancies. Out of these, 11 vacancies are for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, 1 for Manager (Tech - Civil) in Grade ‘B’, 12 for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’, and 5 for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’.

Steps to download the admit card:

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on "Call Letters" under Current Vacancies section Click on, "Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for Recruitment examination under Non – CSG posts (2020) in RBI" Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

The Commission has also released the examination pattern for various posts. Candidates may check the same on the official website.

Selection process:

Selection will be done through the online and offline examinations, and an interview. The examinations will consist of two Papers. Paper-I will consist of both objective and descriptive type questions. Paper two will consist only of descriptive-type questions.

The number of candidates to be called for the interview will be decided by the Board based on the marks scored in the examination. The final selection will be on the basis of the performance in the examination (Paper I and II) and interview taken together.

