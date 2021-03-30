Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key of the Special Subordinate Education Service (Lecturer Group-C) exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has invited candidates to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by clicking on the ‘Online Answer Key Objection’ link on the website. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per challenge. The link will be made available to the candidates from March 31 to April 6.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on “Provisional Answer Key” and “Online Answer Key Objection” hyperlink available under the Recent Updates section The answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout of the answer key

Here’s the direct link to check the provisional answer key.

Candidates can raise objections by clicking on Online Answer Key Objection and login to their account. Fill in the details and upload the required documents. Make the required payment and submit. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 571 Lecturer posts.

Here’s the direct link to check the instructions to raise objection.