The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2018 result today. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the final result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGLE 2018 skill test was conducted on December 18 and 19, 2020, across the country followed by the document verification round held on January 27, 2021. The skill test was based on the result of Tier III of CGLE-2018 declared on September 30.

Steps to check the SSC CGL 2018 result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2018 hyperlink The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2018 was conducted to fill a total of 11, 271 vacancies. The application process was started on May 5 and ended on June 4, 2018, reports Hindustan Times.

Over 50,000 candidates were eligible to appear for the Tier III exam of which 41,803 candidates appeared. The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.