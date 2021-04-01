The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the admit card for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test or OTET 2021 on its official website. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the Board’s website at bseodisha.ac.in.

The OTET 2021 examination will be held on April 9 and will consist of two papers — Paper 1 for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper-II for Class 6 to 8 teachers. The examinations will be conducted for 2.5 hours for each paper. The Papers will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking.

The OTET admit card contain details like exam time, centre, rules, etc. Candidates are advised to read the details/instructions on the card carefully. Paper 1 and 2 have separate admit cards.

Steps to download OTET 2021 admit card:

Visit website at bseodisha.ac.in Click on the admit card link under ‘Latest Updates’ section Click on the admit card link for Paper 1 or 2 Login using registration no and email ID to access admit card Download and print a copy.

Here’s direct link to download OTET 201 admit card.

BSE Odisha has already released the syllabus for OTET 2021 on its website.

The OTET is a state-level examination that is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teachers post. On qualifying the OTET exam, candidates can participate in the recruitment in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha.