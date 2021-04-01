The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2018 final result today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the final result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has released the post-wise and category-wise break-up of candidates selected for different posts along with the cut-off for all posts. A total of 11103 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment.

The SSC CGLE 2018 skill test was conducted on December 18 and 19, 2020, across the country followed by the document verification round held on January 27, 2021. The skill test was based on the result of Tier III of CGLE-2018 declared on September 30.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2018 was conducted to fill a total of 11, 271 vacancies. The application process was started on May 5 and ended on June 4, 2018, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to check the CGL 2018 final result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” Click on CGL tab Click on, “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result) - List of candidates in Roll No. order recommended for appointment to the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) - List-I, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) - List-II and List of candidates in Roll No. order recommended for appointment to posts other than AAO and JSO (List-III)” The result will appear in the PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Over 50,000 candidates were eligible to appear for the Tier III exam of which 41,803 candidates appeared. The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

