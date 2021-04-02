The Anna University has declared the results for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2021. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check their result at TANCET website tancet.annauniv.edu. The TANCET rank card consists of the name of the candidate, tancet roll number, rank obtained in TANCET exam and marks secured in the entrance exam.

TANCET 2021 was held on March 20 for MBA and MCA and on March 21 for MTech, March and MPlan. The exam is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in the state for the academic year 2021-2022.

The qualifying candidates will now be able to participate in the counselling process and gain admission to the University. The admissions will be based on TANCET percentile scores.

As per a press note from the exam authorities, 38,858 students had applied to appear for TANCET 2021. This includes 21,789 for MBA, 6,917 for MCA and 10,152 for the rest of the courses.

Steps to check TANCET 2021 result: