Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 admit card tomorrow i.e., on April 3, 2021. Students will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website mahahsscboard.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the schools will have to print the hall ticket and give them to the students for free of cost. The tickets should be signed by the headmaster or principal. Students should check the details mentioned on the hall ticket and approach their respective schools or MSBSHSE in case of any error.

The HSC examinations are scheduled to be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021, in two shifts — 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Class 12 practical exam:

As per NDTV, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Board will conduct practical examinations of HSC and SSC in April and May. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22.

“The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively,” the minister said.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.