The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2021. Candidates who appeared for the test can download the answer key from the CMAT site cmat.nta.nic.in.

The CMAT 2021 was conducted throughout the country on March 31through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. NTA has uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses on the CMAT portal for candidates to challenge.

To download answer key, candidates will have to login at the portal using Application No and password.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from till April 5 (upto 5.00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” NTA said in its notice. It added, “No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.”

Here’s NTA notice on CMAT 2021 provisional answer key

Here’s direct link to access CMAT 2021 answer key.

About CMAT 2021

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2021 participating Institutions with the CMAT 2021 score. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution.