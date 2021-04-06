Indian Air Force has invited applications from candidates for recruitment to Group C Civilian posts. Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications to the concerned stations/units.

IAF is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 1515 vacancies of cook, mechanic, housekeeping staff, fireman, etc. Candidates can send their application 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement (April 3).

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years. Other eligibility details is available on the IAF website careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the written test. The written test will be based on minimum educational qualification. The written test comprises of – General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be English and Hindi.

All the shortlisted candidates will have to bring original certificates, copies of annexure attached with application.

Application process

Eligible candidates can apply to at the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given, duly supported with required documents. All documents in support of Education Qualification, Age, Technical Qualification, Physically Handicapped, Experience Certificate & Caste Certificate etc to be accompanied with the application should be self-attested.

Application form duly typed in English/ Hindi with recent photograph duly self-attested. Any other supporting document (self attested), self-addressed envelope with stamp Rs 10/- pasted.