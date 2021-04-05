Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited students to register for ITICAT 2020 second mop-up counselling round (offline) on its official website. The online registration for the counselling began today and will conclude on April 12 on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, the Board conducted the mop-up counselling round in the month of February and the result was declared in March 2021.

Important dates:

Commencement to fill the online willingness form: April 5

Last date to fill the online willingness form: April 12

Date to download the counselling program: April 15

Date to download the rank card and counselling dates: April 16 onward

Commencement of offline counselling: April 19

Steps to register for ITICAT 2020 second mop-up counselling:

Visit the official website bceceboard.bih.gov.in Click on, “Willingness for ITICAT-2020 2nd Mop-up Round Offline Counselling” under “Online Application Forms” Key in your roll number, date of birth and submit Use the new registration ID and password to login and fill your institution choices Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register online.

According to the official notification, the Board will released District wise counselling programme April 15 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and candidates are advised to follow the same before appearing for the counselling at IAS Bhawan, Sangh Bhawan, near Patna Airport, Patna-14.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.