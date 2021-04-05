The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the result of the long awaited Class 10 results on its official website. Students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

However, the official websites have crashed minutes before the result declaration due to heavy traffic. Once the websites are accessible, candidates may check their results on the following websites:—

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.ac.in

onlinebseb.in

The Board took Twitter and announced that the Class 10 result will be released today at 3.30 PM. The examination was conducted from February 17 to 24.

A total of 1.68 million candidates registered to appear for the Class 10 final exam in Bihar, which includes 8,46,663 male and 8,37,803 female students, according to a report by NDTV.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10 result:

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘result link’ Key in your login credentials and submit Result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

On March 26, the Board released the Class 12 results. Out of 13.65 lakh students who appeared for the intermediate examination, a total of 10.4 lakh students passed the exam, reports JAGRAN Josh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.