The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the release time and date of the long awaited Class 10 results. Students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com once the results are online.

Taking to Twitter, the Board confirmed that the Class 10 result will be announced on April 5 at 3.30 PM. The examination was conducted from February 17 to 24.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced that the Class 10 results will be declared by the State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at 3.30 PM today in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

A total of 1.68 million candidates registered to appear for the Class 10 final exam in Bihar, which includes 8,46,663 male and 8,37,803 female students, according to a report by NDTV.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘result link’ Key in your login credentials and submit Results will appear on the screen Download and take a print out for further reference

Earlier, on March 26, the Board released the Class 12 results. Out of 13.65 lakh students who appeared for the intermediate examination, a total of 10.4 lakh students passed the exam, reports JAGRAN Josh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.