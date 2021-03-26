The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 or intermediate examination 2021 result on the official website. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

The Board had released the result link on the website onlinebseb.in yesterday, i.e., on March 25, giving hopes to students that the result will be released on the same day, however, the link was taken down from the website soon after.

Later, the Board took to Twitter and announced the date and time for the declaration of the result. The result will be announced by Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, and Chairman Anand Kishore.

Due to heavy traffic, official websites crashed minutes before the result declaration. However, once the websites are accessible, candidates may check their results on the following websites:—

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.ac.in

onlinebseb.in

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘result link’ Key in your login credentials and submit Results will appear on the screen Download and take a print out for further reference

Here’s the direct link to check the BSEB Class 12 result.

According to a report by Indian Express, the pass percentage of the Bihar BSEB Class 12 examination touched 77.97% this year. The pass percentage of the commerce stream touched at 91.48% while the pass percentage in the science stream was at 76.28%.

The Bihar board intermediate examination was held from February 1 to 13 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and 1.45 PM to 5.00 PM at 1,443 centres across the state.

This year, a total of 13,50,233 candidates had appeared in the BSEB class 12th board examinations, out of which, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys, reports Hindustan Times.

The evaluation process for the BSEB Inter Answer Papers was conducted between March 5 to March 19, 2021. Earlier, it was speculated that the BSEB 12th Results 2021 will be declared by the end of March 2021, reports ToI.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.