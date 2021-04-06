The Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB) Punjab has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of School Librarians on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates can apply online till April 26 by 5.00 PM. The last day to pay the application fee is April 29.

PSSSB has notified a total of 750 vacancies of librarians in various state-run schools.

Here’s PSSSB Librarian recruitment 2021 notification.

Important dates

Commencement of online application process: April 5

Last date to submit the application form: April 26 by 5.00 PM

Last date for fee submission: April 29

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 37 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category. More details in the official notification.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognized board/ institution and have two years diploma course in Library Science from a recognized university/ institution.

Application fee

The candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. There are relaxations for candidates from reserved categories.

Here’s direct link to apply for PSSSB Librarian recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Librarian recruitment 2021: