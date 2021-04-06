The Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT) has released the admit card for the written examinations for the posts of Group- C and Group- D. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the Board’s website jrbtripura.com till April 17.

JRBT will conduct the written exams for both Group C and Group D vacancies on April 24 (Sunday). Group C exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (English) and Paper (General Knowledge and Current Affairs) to be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM respectively. Group D exam will be held in a single session from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.

Steps to download JRBT Group C, D exam admit card:

Visit JRBT website jrbtripura.com Enter Email ID/Phone Number and password to login JRBT admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout.

JRBT is conducting the recruitment drive to fill in 4910 vacancies for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff, Group D in non-technical Category and Group C posts named Lower Division Clerk, Agricultural Assistant, Junior Multi Tasking Staff and Junior pump operator. The selection of the candidates would be on the basis of Written Test and Interview.