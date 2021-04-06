The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has notified the the extension of the Common Entrance Test (JKCET 2021) on its official website. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to conclude today. i.e., April 6.

According to the official notification, interested and eligible candidates can now register online till April 16, 2021, at jkbopee.gov.in.

“In view of the poor response to above referred Notification for submission of online Application Forms for Common Entrance Test (CET) for Engineering Courses-2021, the Board has decided to extend the last date for submission of online Application Forms for the said Courses from 06-04-2021 to 16-04-2021(mid-night),” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CET Engineering” Read the instructions care fully and proceed with the application form Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit Make the payment Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register online.

The candidates can fill only one application form. Multiple applications from the same candidate will lead to rejection of candidature. Candidates can edit their submitted application form before the last date of the advertisement, read the statement on the official website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.