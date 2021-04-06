The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Mumbai region for the Indian Navy Tradesman Mate examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online from joinindiannavy.gov.in till 72 hours before the exam.

The Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET)-TMM 2021 for the Mumbai region will be held on April 11. The all-India exam was held in March, but exam centres in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur were shut due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,159 tradesman mate vacancies, of which, 710 posts are for Eastern Naval Command, 324 for Western Naval Command, and 125 are for Southern Naval Command.

Here’s direct link to download the Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021.

Steps to apply for INCET-TMM 2021:

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in Go to ‘Join Navy’ section on the homepage Click on “ways to join” followed by “Civilian” and then ‘Tradesman Mate (TMM)‘ Click on the admit card link Enter Registration Number and date of birth to access admit card Download and take a printout.

Mode of selection

The Indian Navy will conduct an online exam consisting of objective-type questions in the following subjects: General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability, General English and Comprehension and General Awareness. The exam will carry 100 marks in total and 25 marks for each subject.

The appointment of provisionally selected candidates will be based on their relative merit position in online exam subject to verification of documents, medical exam and other requirements by the Appointment Authority, the Navy has said.