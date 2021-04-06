Azim Premji Foundation has invited applications from eligible candidates for vacancies of School Teacher and Resource Person at locations across India. Candidates can apply for the posts at the website azimpremjifoundation.org.

There are five openings for the post of Resource Person and four for School Teacher. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview (face-to-face/virtual).

Qualification required

School Teacher: Graduation/Post Graduation according to the position applied (Primary/Secondary) and professional degree in education i.e. B.Ed/D.El.Ed/NTT etc.

Resource Person: Graduation or above, preferably in Education.

Work experience required

School Teacher: Minimum 2 years of teaching experience in a recognized school/college/university.

Resource Person: Minimum 2 years of teaching experience in a recognized school/college/university OR Minimum 2 years’ relevant experience in education sector organisations/NGO.

Here’s direct link to Azim Premji Foundation career page.

Steps to apply for Azim Premji Foundation vacancies: