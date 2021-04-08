Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of the Class 11 Jammu winter zone regular exam on its official website. Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE annual 2020 Regular Jammu W/Z 11th Class exam can check their results at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website.

Here’s direct link to check JKBOSE Class 11 result for Jammu division.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu division result: