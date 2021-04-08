Indian Air Force’s Central Airmen Selection Board (IAF CASB) will be releasing the admit card for Group ‘X’ and Group ‘Y’ Trades (STAR 01/2022) exam on April 16. The IAF Airmen recruitment exam is scheduled from April 18 to 22.

According to a notice on the IAF CASB website, “Admit Card will be available for download through Candidate’s login 24 to 48 hrs prior to Date of Exam. The same would also be mailed on the registered email ID of the candidate.”

Candidates are required to carry a coloured print out of the admit card and self-declaration form along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the hall ticket.

However, ‘Exam Date and Name of Exam City’ of the candidate is furnished in the candidate’s individual login on the CASB web portal airmenselection.cdac.in.

Here’s direct link to IAF CASB Airmen Login.

IAF has published the notification for the recruitment of Group X (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Airmen Group Y [(Except Automobile Technician, Ground Training Instructor, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) And Musician Trades}] for 01/2022 Intake in the month of January 2021.