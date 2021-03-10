The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the AFCAT 2021 examination can check their results online at afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 2021 exam was conducted from February 20-22.

The IAF AFCAT 2021 examination was held for the post of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Here’s direct link to check AFCAT result 2021.

Steps to check IAF AFCAT 2021 result: