Railways add Shatabdi, Duronto special trains from Delhi to key routes, service starts April 10
Indian Railways will be running four Shatabdi Express trains and one Duronto Express special train service on key routes from tomorrow, April 10.
Indian Railways will be running four Shatabdi Express trains and one Duronto Express special train service on key routes from tomorrow, April 10, reported TIMESNOWNEWS.
“For the convenience of passengers, Northern Railway will be introducing 04 Shatabdi Specials and one Duronto Special train,” said a tweet from the Ministry of Railways. These new trains will start operating between April 10 and April 15.
Details of new train services
|Train number
|Route
|Frequency
|02013/14
|New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi
|Daily
|04053/54
|New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi
|Weekly
|04051/52
|New Delhi-Daurai Shatabdi
|Daily
|02046/45
|Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi
|Six days a week
|02265/66
|Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tavi Duronto Special
|Three days a week
Earlier on April 5, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted informing of the new special train service “done to provide railway commuter safe and comfortable journey.”