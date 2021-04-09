Indian Railways will be running four Shatabdi Express trains and one Duronto Express special train service on key routes from tomorrow, April 10, reported TIMESNOWNEWS.

“For the convenience of passengers, Northern Railway will be introducing 04 Shatabdi Specials and one Duronto Special train,” said a tweet from the Ministry of Railways. These new trains will start operating between April 10 and April 15.

Details of new train services

Train number Route Frequency
02013/14 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Daily
04053/54 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Weekly
04051/52 New Delhi-Daurai Shatabdi Daily
02046/45 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Six days a week
02265/66  Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tavi Duronto Special Three days a week

Earlier on April 5, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted informing of the new special train service “done to provide railway commuter safe and comfortable journey.”