Indian Railways will be running four Shatabdi Express trains and one Duronto Express special train service on key routes from tomorrow, April 10, reported TIMESNOWNEWS.

“For the convenience of passengers, Northern Railway will be introducing 04 Shatabdi Specials and one Duronto Special train,” said a tweet from the Ministry of Railways. These new trains will start operating between April 10 and April 15.

Details of new train services Train number Route Frequency 02013/14 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Daily 04053/54 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Weekly 04051/52 New Delhi-Daurai Shatabdi Daily 02046/45 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Six days a week 02265/66 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tavi Duronto Special Three days a week

◆02265/66 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tavi Duranto Special. pic.twitter.com/FEUjDqAsbJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 8, 2021

Earlier on April 5, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted informing of the new special train service “done to provide railway commuter safe and comfortable journey.”