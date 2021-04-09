The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2021. The national-level entrance exam for admission to management programmes in the country was held in two shifts on March 31. Candidates can check the result and download their CMAT NTA scorecard from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA, 71,490 candidates were registered for CMAT 2021, of which 52,327 candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted in 153 cities in 278 centres.

NTA has also released the final answer key on the CMAT portal. The provisional answer key was released on April 3 and objections were invited till April 5.

Here’s CMAT 2021 result declaration notice.

Here’s CMAT 2021 final answer key.

Steps to download CMAT 2021 NTA scorecard:

Visit CMAT website cmat.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘CMAT NTA SCore Card’ link Enter application number and date of birth to login Download CMAT 2021 scorecard and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download CMAT NTA scorecard 2021.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2021 participating Institutions with the CMAT 2021 score. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution.

Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular Institution, which may comprise Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in the last two stages.