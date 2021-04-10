The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has released the admit card for the recruitment to various posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website lmrcl.com.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 17, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 292 vacancies, of which, 6 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Operations, 186 vacancies for Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), 52 for Maintainer (Electrical), 24 for Maintainer (S&T), 24 for Maintainer (Civil).

Steps to download UPMRCL admit card:

Visit the official website lmrcl.com Click on ‘Recruitment 2021’ under “Careers” section Click on, “Click here to download your admit card” Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a printout of the admit card

Here’s the direct link to download the UPMRCL admit card.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of the written examination, Psycho Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.