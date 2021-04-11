Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) or MP Vyapam has released the Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) 2020 examination result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam was held from December 11 to 24. The Preliminary answer key was released in the month of January.

Steps to download MP PEB Jail Prahari 2020 result:

Visit MP Vyapam official website, peb.mp.gov.in Click on the Jail Prahari 2020 result Key in your application number/ roll no, date of birth and security pin Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result.

The exam is being conducted for 282 Jail Prahari or warden vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released on July 27 and the application process went on until August 10, 2020. The result date is not yet known and will be revealed in the near future.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.