Today, i.e., April 12 is the last day to apply for the recruitment of Supervisor and Draughtsman on Military Engineer Services (MES) official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website mes.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 502 vacancies, out of which, 450 vacancies are for Supervisor Barracks and Stores and 52 are for Draughtsman. The recruitment exam will be held on May 16 tentatively and the admit card will be released two weeks prior to the exam.

Here’s MES Supervisor and Draughtsman recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age limit:

The lower and upper age limit for both posts is 18 and 30 respectively.

Educational qualifications:

Draughtsman: A Diploma in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized university.

Supervisor: A Master with economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and one year experience OR Graduation in economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and Diploma in Material Management/ Warehousing Management/ Purchasing/ Logistics/ Public Procurement) and 2 years of experience.

Application Fee:

Candidates will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 100. However, the Women/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM candidates are exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

Steps to apply for MES recruitment 2021:

Visit MES website mes.gov.in Under the ‘What’s New’ section, click on the link ‘RECRUITMENT TO POSTS IN MILITARY ENGINEER SERVICES (MES)’ Click on the new registration link and register Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download application form and print a copy

Here’s direct link to apply for MES recruitment 2021.