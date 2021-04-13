Jammu and Kashmir Bank has declared the final result of the Probationary Officer recruitment exam 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the JK Bank PO recruitment process can check their results online at jkbank.com.

To check the result, candidates will have to enter their registration number and password at the IBPS link given below. The results will be available online till April 20.

Here’s direct link to check JK Bank PO final result.

The selected candidates, at the time of joining, will have to execute a Bond for a value of Rs 2 lakh to serve the Bank for a minimum period of two years. The Bond will be invoked by the Bank if the candidate resigns from the service of the Bank before the expiry of two years from the date of joining, according to Times of India.

On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as “Probationary Officer” and will be on probation for two years. They will be subjected to continuous assessment during the probation period.

Those candidates who qualify in the assessment as per standards determined by the Bank from time to time will be confirmed in the Service of the Bank in Junior Management Grade, Scale-I (JMGS-I). If any candidate fails to achieve the minimum standards stipulated, his/ her services may be terminated.