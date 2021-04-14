The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service (Main) Examination, 2019 Paper-IV previously held on February 28 stands cancelled, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced.

In a notice posted on its website wbpsc.gov.in, WBPSC said: “The re-examination of the said paper will be held on 7th May, 2021 (Friday) at different venues in Kolkata. The detailed PROGRAMME of the examination is available in the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in . Candidates are requested to visit the same for details.”

Qualified candidates may download their e-admit cards for the Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV) from the WBPSC website from April 30.

Here’s WBPSC exam cancelling notice.

The WBPSC 2019 Audit and Accounts Service Main exam was held on February 27 and 28 for compulsory papers and on March 1, 3, 4 and 5 for optional papers (Group A, B and C).

In total, 719 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam. WBPSC had published the merit list in September last year.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 70 vacancies under the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service at the state Finance Department.