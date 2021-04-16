The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) will conclude the online application process for the Common Entrance Test (JKCET 2021) today, i.e., April 16. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website jkbopee.gov.in.

Earlier this month, the board announced the extension of JKCET 2021 registration deadline till April 16, which earlier was April 6, 2021.

The candidates can fill only one application form. Multiple applications from the same candidate will lead to rejection of candidature. Candidates can edit their submitted application form before the last date of the advertisement, read the statement on the official website.

Steps to register for JKCET 2021:

Visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CET Engineering” Read the instructions care fully and proceed with the application form Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit Make the payment Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

