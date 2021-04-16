The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined SO-Steno LDCE, 2015 exam for recruitment of Section Officers and Stenographers.

The final result has been prepared based on the result of the SO/Steno LDCE written exam held in October 2015 and the evaluation of service records held in March 2021 by UPSC. The category-wise lists of candidates, in order of merit, who have been recommended for inclusion in the Select List of the year 2015 in respect of each of the nine categories is available on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

In total 605 candidates have been shortlisted in each of 9 categories. The merit list contains the roll number and name of the selected candidates. The marks shall be made available on the UPSC website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result.

Here’s direct link to UPSC SO/Steno LDCE 2015 final result.