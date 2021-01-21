The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Combined SO-Steno LDCE, 2015 exam for recruitment of Section Officers and Stenographers. Candidates can download and check the merit list at the UPSC website upsc.gov.in. Over 450 candidates across different categories have cleared the exam.

The mark-sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

“The candidature of all these candidates is purely “Provisional” subject to review at the stage of evaluation of service records,” UPSC said.

Here is the direct link to Combined SO-Steno LDCE, 2015 exam result.

UPSC has a facilitation counter and the candidate may obtain information/clarification regarding their result on any working day between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. (011)- 23385271/23381125/23098543 from this Counter.