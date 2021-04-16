UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam admit card released; here’s how to download
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) EO/AO recruitment exam 2020. UPSC will be conducting the written test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at the EPFO on May 9.
Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the Commission’s website upsconline.nic.in.
The UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam will be held in a single shift – from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card is available on the official site till May 9.
Here’s direct link to download UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam admit card.
Steps to download UPSC EPFO EO/AO exam 2020 admit card:
- Visit website upsconline.nic.in
- Click on ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’
- Click on download admit card link written against EPFO exam
- Read the important instructions and click on ‘Yes’
- Login using Registration Id/Application No and date of birth
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference